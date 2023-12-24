Christmas at WVU Medicine Children's brings surprising joy

By Sadaf Nikzad
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -Hospitals can be scary and lonely for anyone, but especially for children.

It can be even harder during the holiday season, when kids just want to be with their families on Christmas morning, sitting by the Christmas tree, opening presents.

That’s why WVU Medicine Children’s hosts Santa’s Workshop, a place for parents and guardians to shop for their kids during their stay in the hospital.

Families can find Santa’s Workshop on the sixth floor of the hospital at the Hostetler Family Resource Center.

Executive Director of Marketing, Development, and Communications Marisa Sayre says families are overjoyed by it all.

“We’ve seen families who have just cried because they haven’t been able to go to the store, and they’re just taken back by the generosity, ” says Sayre.

Sayre says there’s more than just toys at Santa’s Workshop. There are mini Christmas trees for hospital rooms, and even hygiene items that families may have forgotten to pack, like toothpaste.

Mecklen Van Evera, a patient’s parent, was grateful for the chance to get his son a toy.

“Since we have to be here during the holidays, it’s always fun to give him something a little bit extra, and this was definitely a sweet surprise to see that here,” says Van Evera.

Van Evera said it was really neat to see all the toys set up for the kids. His son got a tractor from Santa’s Workshop.

The community does everything they can to make the holiday season magical for patients and families.

Volunteers dress up as famous Christmas characters, hand out fresh popcorn, and deliver toys.

There’s even a therapy dog that visits patients and their families.

Santa says it’s a pleasure to visit the kids.

“It’s honestly kind of a pleasure [to] meet some of the kids, meet some of the families, just try to make a difference,” says Santa.

WVU Medicine Children’s was able to collect more than $40,000 worth of toys this year. For anyone who wants to donate, you can visit wvukids.com and click on the “donate” button.

