County jail gets in holiday spirit with arrest of the Grinch on Christmas Eve

The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center
The Grinch at the CK Newsome Center(Evansville Police Departmemt)
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - It looks like the Grinch won’t be stealing anyone’s Christmas this year, according to a county jail in Indiana.

The Vanderburgh County Jail is having festive fun this Christmas Eve.

According to their recent jail records, the Grinch was arrested and booked into the jail on Christmas Eve morning and charged for court ordered confinement.

This continues a running joke from earlier this month when the Evansville Police Department put out a public service announcement after they accused the Grinch of stealing Christmas lights and decorations at the CK Newsome Center.

WFIE reached out to the jail for his affidavit and officials provided this statement:

“The Grinch was arrested on a court ordered confinement charge. At this time, we don’t have any further information … But he won’t be stealing Christmas this year!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
Police lights
Accident on I-79 near Meadowbrook
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
File photo: Trump clapping
Lawsuit to remove Trump from West Virginia ballots dismissed

Latest News

Palestinian people walk through the destruction in northern Gaza on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Nearly 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes
Security camera footage depicts person of interest in Paddock Mall shooting
Police: Victim in Florida mall shooting was targeted, search underway for person of interest
WVU Medicine Children's
Christmas at WVU Medicine Children's brings surprising joy
WVU Medicine Children's Christmas