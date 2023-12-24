Mild Temperatures and Rain for Christmas

Christmas kicks off active week of weather
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those hoping for a white Christmas, well you will have to start dreaming for next year. With a week of rising temperatures ahead of Christmas, this Christmas will be one of the warmest Clarksburg has seen since data started being recorded in 1922. Highs are expected in the 60s throughout the afternoon tomorrow, but Christmas will also kick off a very active week of weather as rain showers move in later in the day. Rain is expected in some variety every day this coming week with some chances to see rain turn to snow towards the end of the week as temperatures cool down into the upper 30s by Friday. Michael Moranelli has a look at your Christmas forecast and the rest of the week.

