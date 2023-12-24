Temperatures Continue to Increase into the Holidays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite a snowy and cold start to the week, we officially started Winter on Thursday night with temperatures above average and only on the way up. By the time we hit Christmas high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-60s, this will make this year’s Christmas one of the top 10 warmest Christmases on record in Clarksburg (data dates back to 1922). We can expect some scattered showers tonight, but the bulk of the precipitation we can expect will come late afternoon or early evening on Christmas and continue throughout next week. Michael Moranelli has the details on what to expect past the holiday weekend.

