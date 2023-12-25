Active Week of Weather to Close Out the Year

Rain showers expected throughout the week
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Merry Christmas NCWV! Unfortunately despite very mild temperatures today, cloud cover has built in ahead of a large system that has already impacted half of the country. Rain showers will roll in tonight and continue in a scattered fashion throughout the rest of the week. As a result, temperatures will also start to drop back to a much more seasonable level by Friday. This will start to change those showers over into snow in the mountain counties. Michael Moranelli has the full details on the last week of the year.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
Meadowbrook Mall file photo
Holiday shopping procrastinators flock to Meadowbrook Mall for Super Saturday
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
Woman charged after allegedly attempting to sell meth to feed child
File photo: Trump clapping
Lawsuit to remove Trump from West Virginia ballots dismissed

Latest News

Christmas Rain
Mild Temperatures and Rain for Christmas
Christmas Forecast
Temperatures Continue to Increase into the Holidays
next 3 days
Temperatures increase through Christmas Day, then rain cools us off for the rest of the week
The holiday weekend planner for Clarksburg between tomorrow and Christmas day.
Mild Christmas weekend, then rain next week