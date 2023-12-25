Active Week of Weather to Close Out the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Merry Christmas NCWV! Unfortunately despite very mild temperatures today, cloud cover has built in ahead of a large system that has already impacted half of the country. Rain showers will roll in tonight and continue in a scattered fashion throughout the rest of the week. As a result, temperatures will also start to drop back to a much more seasonable level by Friday. This will start to change those showers over into snow in the mountain counties. Michael Moranelli has the full details on the last week of the year.

