Frosty the Snowman's West Virginia origins

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Odds are you’ve heard the song “Frosty the Snowman” at some point during this Christmas season. But did you know the song has roots right here in West Virginia?

Although the song makes no reference to the Mountain State, The songwriter, Jack Rollins, is in the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Rollins was born in Keyser, Mineral County in 1906. According to the wv.gov Archives... Rollins wrote poetry with his mother. She encouraged Rollins to make music with the poetry he wrote.

“Frosty the Snowman” first made it over the airways in 1950 and quickly became a hit, inspiring multiple covers over the years and several Christmas movies.

Rollins also helped write the songs “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” and “Smokey the Bear.”

Rollins passed away in 1973 and is buried in Keyser.

But now whenever you see a snowman with a corncob pipe, a button nose, and two eyes made out of coal -- just know the inspiration came from a native West Virginian.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
WVU Medicine Children's
Christmas at WVU Medicine Children's brings surprising joy
Christmas Storm
Active Week of Weather to Close Out the Year
Meadowbrook Mall file photo
Holiday shopping procrastinators flock to Meadowbrook Mall for Super Saturday

Latest News

Jacob Reed (WDTV)
Wanted man charged after attempting to escape police on chase while under the influence
Frosty the Snowman's WV Roots
As Christmas day winds down, travel is going to be picking back up.
DOT encouraging safe driving heading into new year
WVDOT encouraging safe driving heading into 2024