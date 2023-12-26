Frosty the Snowman's West Virginia origins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Odds are you’ve heard the song “Frosty the Snowman” at some point during this Christmas season. But did you know the song has roots right here in West Virginia?

Although the song makes no reference to the Mountain State, The songwriter, Jack Rollins, is in the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.

Rollins was born in Keyser, Mineral County in 1906. According to the wv.gov Archives... Rollins wrote poetry with his mother. She encouraged Rollins to make music with the poetry he wrote.

“Frosty the Snowman” first made it over the airways in 1950 and quickly became a hit, inspiring multiple covers over the years and several Christmas movies.

Rollins also helped write the songs “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” and “Smokey the Bear.”

Rollins passed away in 1973 and is buried in Keyser.

But now whenever you see a snowman with a corncob pipe, a button nose, and two eyes made out of coal -- just know the inspiration came from a native West Virginian.

