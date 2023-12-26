Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn at Snowshoe in Pocahontas County.

According to court documents, police arrived at the room of Matthew Collins around 10:00 PM on December 25 to speak about an assault and battery call from earlier that evening.

Deputies say Collins refused to open the door, and told officers they would “get smoked” if they entered the room. The criminal complaint shows deputies told Collins to leave the room before he escalated the situation, to which Collins replied “leave or you’ll all get smoked.”

Documents go on to say that after about 20 minutes of trying to convince Collins to come out of the room, he threatened to shoot a woman who was in the room with him and then turn the gun on himself. Deputies say they entered the room a few minutes later to take Collins into custody unharmed.

Collins has been charged with terroristic threats and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $26,000 bond.

