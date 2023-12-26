Mary Catherine Fallon, 87, of Alum Bridge, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by loving family on Saturday, December 23, 2023. She was born in Weston on September 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Charles F. Keener and Mary J. (Kenney) Keener. Mary Catherine was married to Robert J. Fallon who preceded her in death on December 29, 2009. She is survived by five children: Debbie (Dugger) Morton and husband, Kelly, of St. Peters, MO, Patty (Dugger) Snyder and husband, Tom, of Camden, Karen (Fallon) Balentine and husband, Roy, of Weston, Bill Fallon of Florida, and Beverly (Fallon) Henderson and husband, Mike, of Bridgeport; three brothers: Charles E. Keener and James E. Keener and wife, Sue, both of Akron, OH, and Joseph M. Keener of Volga; and three sisters-in-law: Catherine Ratliff, Georgeann Fallon, and Mary Jane Fallon and husband, Thomas. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Catherine was preceded in death by one brother, Robert L. Keener; and two sisters: Agnes Regina Keener (infant) and Margaret A. Starr. Many knew Mary Catherine as “Cack” “Grandma Cack” or “Aunt Cack”. She was a hard worker both inside and outside of the home which earned her the title of the “White Tornado”. Mary Catherine was actively involved in the lives of her ten grandchildren: Savannah Dugger Ford, Thomas Snyder, Jason Fallon, Danny Groves, Reilly Fallon, Jake Fallon, Robbie Phillips, Kristin (Henderson) Bass, Corey (Phillips) Rutherford, and Regan Henderson. She had 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who adored her and loved visiting with her. Mary Catherine graduated from St. Patrick’s School with the Class of 1956 and was an active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Camden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary’s memory to St. Patrick School: 224 Center Ave., Weston, WV, 26452, or WVU Medicine Hospice: 2673 Davisson Run Rd., Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, 2023. A Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. to conclude the Visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church located at 9140 US Hwy 33W in Camden at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2023 with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck as Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery at Fink. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Catherine Fallon. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

