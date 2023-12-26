Michael Alex Clayton Holman, born on March 26, 1979, a vibrant soul known for his rambunctious spirit and steadfast resilience, akin to a ‘4 x 4′ in the face of life’s challenges, passed away after a brave battle with chronic kidney failure. Michael’s journey began in Fairmont, WV, a place that shaped his early years with a strong sense of community and spirituality. His move to Charleston, WV, brought him into the company of spiritual friends who deeply impacted his life. Despite his affection for Charleston, circumstances led him back to Fairmont, where he was an active and cherished member of the Grafton Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses until 2005. He continued his spiritual journey in Parkersburg South in 2007. Finding his true home in North Carolina, Michael surrounded himself with a diverse cast of characters who became his chosen family. In this nurturing environment, he flourished in his career as an educator in family and consumer sciences, earning accolades for his exceptional teaching and dedication. Diagnosed with chronic kidney failure in 2012, Michael tackled his illness with the same rambunctious zeal and ‘4 x 4′ tenacity that he lived his life. In these challenging times, he was profoundly thankful for the sacrifices and unwavering support of his parents, who ensured his comfort in his final months. The bond with his brother Bobby, his rock and sounding board, and the selfless love and support from his sister-in-law Billie were his sources of strength and gratitude. Michael leaves behind a deeply cherished family, including his loving parents, Jay and Margaret, who provided unwavering support throughout his life and illness. His brothers, Jay and Robert, were not just siblings but lifelong companions, sharing countless memories and bonds that will endure in their hearts. Michael’s love for his sister-in-law Billie Jean, as well as for Joycelin, Austin, Elijah, and Ava was immeasurable, as he embraced each moment with them with joy and affection. His extended family, comprising several aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and colleagues also mourn his loss, remembering the warmth and connection he brought into their lives. Michael’s life was a testament to his unyielding spirit, warmth, and deep faith. His departure is not viewed as a goodbye, but a pause, as he believed in waking up to greater things. He leaves behind a legacy of courage, love, and the belief in enduring spiritual and personal connections. Michael’s memory will continue to be a source of inspiration, reflecting a life lived with unwavering purpose and a heart full of love. Arrangements for Michael have been entrusted to Carpenter & Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant Street Fairmont, WV. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home and then on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 10:30 am to 11:00 am at the Fairmont Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Funeral service to follow with Elder Wade Dellinger presiding.

