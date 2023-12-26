Odgar Carl Yeater, 86, of Rivesville WV, passed away Monday December 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at the Taylor Healthcare Center in Grafton, WV. Odgar was born February 22, 1937, the son of the late Marion French Yeater and Cora Yeater. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Veronica Irene Yeater, his daughter Dawna Anderson of Hickory, NC, his brother Fred Yeater of Virginia and sister Claudia Martin of Oklahoma. Odgar was a graduate of Doddridge County High School and retired after 39 years from the Department of Highway. Odgar is survived by his children Natalie Allard (Douglas) Fairmont, Joseph Yeater (Lena) of Wardensville, WV, Melinda Davis (Jake) of Stephen’s City, VA; grandchildren Kyle Allard, Jamie Allard, Sara Allard, Leah Allard, Anna Allard, Avery Yeater, Adam Yeater, Andrew Yeater, Alex Yeater, Jacob Davis, Seth Anderson and Paul Anderson; great-grandchildren, Samantha Allard, Lucas Allard, Hannah Allard, Carson Allard, Mason Yeater-Galindo, Gabriel Yeater-Galindo and sister Nadine Hull of Fairmont. One of Odgar’s greatest joys was watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. The family would like to thank the staff at Taylor Healthcare Center and WV Caring Hospice for the great care they provided during Odgars time with them. The family will welcome family and friends at Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 3:00p.m.-8:00p.m. The Funeral will be held on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Domico Funeral Home at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

