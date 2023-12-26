Olive Madeline Cervo

Published: Dec. 26, 2023
Olive Madeline Cervo, 87 of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 25, 2023, with her daughter by her side. She was born on July 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Kathaleen (Gwinn) Martin. Olive was a graduate of Mannington high school and worked for 40 years at Phillips Lighting (formerly Westinghouse). She was always caring for others and was loved by her family and neighbors. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Tammy Helmick (Robert Thellman) of Fairmont, grandson Justin D Helmich of Florida and a sister Lois Delany of Alexandria, VA. Olive was preceded in death by her parents, companion Robert L Schleicher, sister Gay McDougal and brother Burt Martin. Family and friends will be received at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home 209 Merchant Street Fairmont, WV on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Matt Holbert officiating. Olive will be laid to rest at Grandview Memorial Gardens following the service. Condolences and memories can be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

