Rain and snow chances for the last week of 2023

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers will push through our region today and tomorrow, leading to cool, dreary conditions. As for what the rest of the week will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system out west is lifting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into West Virginia, resulting in scattered rain showers throughout the day. These rain showers will last throughout the overnight hours, and it’s not until the mid-morning hours tomorrow that the rain moves northeast of West Virginia. By that time, rainfall totals will be around a quarter-inch to half an inch in some areas. So some areas will see soggy conditions. Aside from the rain, skies will be cloudy, with temperatures staying in the 50s today, dropping into the upper-40s tonight, and then only reaching the low-50s tomorrow afternoon. Wind gusts at or above 30 mph will also push through the southeastern mountain counties throughout today and tonight, but they dissipate tomorrow morning.

A few rain showers may bring light rain into our region on Thursday morning and afternoon, but the bulk of the precipitation will come on Friday morning into Saturday morning, as a low-pressure system pushes into the Appalachian region. Cool air behind the system will mean highs in the 40s will mean highs in the low-40s in the lowlands and the 30s in the mountain counties, which means rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains. Not much snow accumulation is expected, but slick spots are still likely on some roads, so if you’re heading out for the holiday weekend, it’s something to consider. Models suggest that another disturbance may bring rain and snow showers to NCWV on New Year’s Day, but there is some uncertainty regarding this system, so we’ll be watching carefully. All the while, temperatures will be in the 30s to low-40s this weekend. In short, cool temperatures and precipitation chances are expected for the last week of 2023.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies, with rain showers throughout the day. Southeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 60.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with steady rain at times. Low: 51.

Wednesday: Rain in the morning, then cloudy skies with a few showers in the afternoon. High: 56.

Thursday: Any leftover rain will dissipate before midday, leaving partly sunny skies during the afternoon. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

