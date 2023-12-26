Sandra “Sandy” Jean Helmick Mason, 78, a resident of Hambleton, passed from this life Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at Cortland Acres Nursing Home in Thomas. Sandy was born in Parsons on Sunday, May 13, 1945, a daughter of the late Walter Helmick and Sharlene Carr Helmick. She was twice married, first to Morris Knotts and second to Burl Mason. Both preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are two children, Peggy Jean Knotts Bonner and husband, Carl, of Dry Fork, and Burl Mason, Jr, of Hambleton, five grandchildren, Autumn, Jeff, Jennifer, Cameron and Paige, eight great-grandchildren, Trevan, Adalea, Everley, Annisten, Ty, Parker, Tyler, and Jonathan, five sisters, Joyce Wilson, Patty Stukey, Brenda “Babe” Lipscomb, Janice Richards, and Janet Goldman and husband, Mark, two brothers, Walter “JR” Helmick, Mike Helmick and wife, Carol, special caregivers, Bristol and Tammy, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husbands, Sandy was preceded in death by a son; William Joseph “Billy” Knotts, a brother, Robert “Bob” Helmick, four brothers-in-law, Ken Stukey, Forrest Lipscomb, Joe Richards, and Jerry Wilson, and a sister-in-law, Gail Helmick. Sandy was a graduate of Mountaineer High School in Thomas and was a member of the St. George Church of God. She was also a member of the Ladies Aid of the church. Sandy’s last employment was caregiver for the Tucker County Senior Center. She liked watching Gunsmoke, tending to her flowers and reading. Sandy loved her dogs, Pup and Woody, and enjoyed gospel music. She especially loved talking to her family and friends. A visitation will be held at the St. George Church of God on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Sandy’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Sandra “Sandy” Jean Helmick Mason. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.