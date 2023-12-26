Wanted man charged after attempting to escape police while under the influence

Jacob Reed (WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man wanted in Barbour County was arrested in Buckhannon after trying to escape from police on an ATV.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop an ATV in Buckhannon on December 21. The deputies say they knew the man to be Jacob Reed, who was wanted by the Circuit Court of Barbour County.

When authorities attempted to stop the ATV, Reed tried to swerved around them but was boxed in, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint states that during the investigation, deputies determined Reed had been driving the ATV while under the influence and had both meth and suboxone on him.

Reed is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail, and is charged with Felony Circuit Court Capias, fleeing in a vehicle, DUI drug, and possession.

