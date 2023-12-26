WVDOT encouraging safe driving heading into 2024

As Christmas day winds down, travel is going to be picking back up.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Christmas day winds down, travel is going to be picking back up.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is anticipating more than 1.3 million transactions along the turnpike this holiday season.

The DOT says to anticipate more travelers heading to their New Years destinations -- and to have patience with out of state drivers heading south to the Mayo Bowl.

“Use caution while on the West Virginia Turnpike. The road is heavily traveled by those from out state that may not be familiar with the roadway much like our local West Virginia drivers may be,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the WV Parkway Authority.

The DOT also encourages all drivers to use an “Easy pass” to help traffic flow smoothly.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
On Dec. 8, Michael John Drake, of St. Albans, caught and released a blue catfish weighing...
Blue catfish state record broken for fourth straight year in West Virginia
WVU Medicine Children's
Christmas at WVU Medicine Children's brings surprising joy
Christmas Storm
Active Week of Weather to Close Out the Year
Meadowbrook Mall file photo
Holiday shopping procrastinators flock to Meadowbrook Mall for Super Saturday

Latest News

Michael Moranelli's Christmas Day Forecast | December 25th, 2023
Tracking Santa’s route with NORAD
Tracking Santa’s route with NORAD
Michael Moranelli's Christmas Eve Forecast | December 24th, 2023
WVU Medicine Children's
Christmas at WVU Medicine Children's brings surprising joy