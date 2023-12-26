WVDOT encouraging safe driving heading into 2024

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Christmas day winds down, travel is going to be picking back up.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is anticipating more than 1.3 million transactions along the turnpike this holiday season.

The DOT says to anticipate more travelers heading to their New Years destinations -- and to have patience with out of state drivers heading south to the Mayo Bowl.

“Use caution while on the West Virginia Turnpike. The road is heavily traveled by those from out state that may not be familiar with the roadway much like our local West Virginia drivers may be,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the WV Parkway Authority.

The DOT also encourages all drivers to use an “Easy pass” to help traffic flow smoothly.

