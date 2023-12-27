Henry Pearl Cruise, 61, a resident of Glady, passed from this life Thursday, December 21, 2023, at home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected. Henry was born Tuesday, April 3, 1962, in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a son of the late Carl Cruise and Rose Keith Cruise. On August 3, 1992, he married the former Susan Lee Coss who survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory are four children, Shawn Cruise, Andy Rockaway, Judy Cruise, and Jessica Cruise, several grandchildren including Vaynnon Rockaway and Rowan Coss, and two siblings, Dan Bell and wife Agnes and Kathleen Hanson and husband Gary. Preceding him in death besides his parents was one sibling, Rosaleen Thompson. Henry graduated high school and had been employed as a truck driver for most of his life. For the majority of his career, he drove for the company his parents owned, R & C Supply. Henry loved to play the piano, especially Gospel music. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with the grandchildren. A visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, December 29, 2023, from Noon until 1:00 pm, the funeral hour. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Henry Pearl Cruise. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

