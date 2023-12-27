Local small business avoids the post-holiday return rush

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christmas has come and gone and many people were out and about returning or exchanging gifts. But one business in the area was able to avoid the large rush.

You would think that every store at the mall would have so many returns or exchanges the day after Christmas. However, Donna’s Unique Gifts at the Meadowbrook Mall had another quiet day just like a year ago.

“Last Christmas we’ve had other people want to exchange something for something else in the store,” said Manager Jazmine Capicola.

“They didn’t necessarily need it or want it which is fine. We understand that, but unlike every store we’re not a corporation, we are a small business so we are only able to do exchanges.”

Capicola has been the manager of ‘Donna’s Unique Gifts’ ever since they opened in 2021.

Despite many of the name brand retail stores having floods of customers the day after Christmas, this small store of treasures avoided it.

“I expected there to be a lot of returns today or exchanges but we haven’t had a lot of people come in the door wanting to exchange anything,” Capicola said. “I think everyone was very happy with their gifts.”

For Jazmine and Donna’s Unique Gifts they have disadvantages compared to the bigger stores at the Meadowbrook Mall.

They are a store that only does exchanges, which begs the question if they have it better.

“I don’t think either of us have it better,” said Capicola. “I think both of us are in the same boat. Each establishment has it’s own different thing and everyone is always going to want to return something or exchange it.”

