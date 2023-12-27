Man charged in shooting death of woman; baby injured

A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
By Kimberly Donahue and Martina Bills
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:16 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is now charged with murder after a woman was killed following a shooting in Charleston late Tuesday night.

According to Charleston Police, the shooting took place in an apartment on Lippert Street in Charleston, just before 11:30 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, officers were called to the apartment and found the victim Beverly Hensley, 34, of Charleston, injured from multiple gunshot wound.

Police say Hensley died at the scene.

Charleston Police said in the criminal complaint that Hensley’s 9-month old daughter was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers say a man contacted them saying that the suspect, Dominick Gray, confessed to the shooting.

Officers found Gray in the area of Hunt Avenue and 6th Street and took him into custody.

Gray, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, is charged with first degree murder and malicious wounding.

He’s in the South Central Regional Jail.

Police tape and cruisers blocked off the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive...
Police tape and cruisers blocked off the intersection of Lippert Street and Griffin Drive Wednesday morning.(WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Percy Woody
Suspect named in violent crime spree that started in McDonald’s
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Weekend Snow Chances
Seasonable Conditions and Snow Chances to End the Year

Latest News

Alderson Broaddus University
$5 million offer made to purchase Alderson Broaddus campus via bankruptcy court
As the year closes and a new one begins, the Harrison County YMCA seeks to improve. They have...
Harrison County YMCA creates new programs for kids
Harrison County YMCA creates new programs for kids
Suburban lanes prepares for 35th Annual Cosmic Rockin' New Year's Eve event
Suburban lanes prepares for 35th Annual Cosmic Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event
Beauty Pageant Organizer Arrested
Beauty pageant organizer arrested