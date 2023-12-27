Preventing sickness during the holidays

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the CDC, the holidays bring a wave of RSV, COVID-19, and the FLU. Nurse Nikki Underwood says her facility, the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, has seen a significant uptick in numbers during the season of joy. She says the festive nature of the end of the year is to blame.

“You just have larger groups of people of people gathering. So, it’s always a probability of bringing a virus your unaware that you have and spreading it to others,” said Nikki Underwood, Public Health Nurse at Grafton-Taylor County Health Department

Sicknesses like the new COVID variant JN.1 and the flu can cause body aches and respiratory issues. One of the trickiest illnesses can be RSV; the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department told WDTV they want to clear up misconceptions about the virus.

“It is a respiratory virus both adults and children can get. A lot of the time, they may think they just have a cold, and with any virus, you can easily spread to others,” said Underwood.

The best way people can stay safe is to stay up to date on their vaccinations, and using simple hygiene tricks can go a long way.

“Always good hand washing; that’s your number one way to prevent infection; if your sick, of course, you should probably stay home until your not sick. Before getting out into the public,” said Underwood.

