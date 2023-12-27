Rain showers today, cooler conditions this holiday weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers will continue pushing through our region this morning, and after tonight, cooler temperatures and more precipitation chances are expected later this week. Find out the details in the video above!

A low-pressure system from out west will continue lifting moisture into West Virginia today. As a result, steady rain showers are expected between early morning to midday, leading to a soggy morning commute in some areas. After 4 PM, however, most of the rain will move northeast of West Virginia, leaving cloudy skies and a slight chance of isolated showers. Besides the rain, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and highs in the mid-50s, above average for late December. Aside from a few patches of drizzle tonight, our region should just see cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. Then tomorrow afternoon will be partly sunny, with light winds and highs in the upper-40s, much lower than today.

Friday and Saturday will be cooler still, with highs in the low-40s in the lowlands and 30s in the mountains, as a low-pressure system from the Great Plains moves into the eastern US, bringing moisture and cool air into West Virginia. The low-pressure system will linger near West Virginia until Saturday evening, which means rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountain counties. However, because the exact placement of the system is still uncertain, rain and snow totals are a little uncertain, so we can’t give snow totals yet. Still, a few slick spots are possible on some roads. We take a break from precipitation on Sunday. Then on Monday, a low-pressure system from Canada may bring more snow chances to West Virginia, so although exact timing and snow totals are uncertain, that means we may start the new year with slick spots on some roads. Then we’ll see sunny skies towards the middle of next week. In short, the last week of 2023 will see temperatures trending downwards and precipitation chances towards the end of the week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. If you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Rain during the morning hours, transitioning to cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers, during the afternoon and evening hours. High: 56.

Tonight: Overcast skies, with a few isolated showers possible. Low: 43.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with a few rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers in the mountains during the afternoon and evening hours. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 41.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.