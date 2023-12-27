Robert Dale Tetrick, 71 of Hartville, OH and formerly of Fairmont passed away on December 22, 2023, at Altercare of Hartville Center. He was born June 30, 1952, to his parents, James R. and Eleanor Loraine Myers Tetrick. Robert was a graduate of East Fairmont Highschool. He was employed by National Machine in Akron, OH before he became disabled several years ago. He is survived by his aunt, Pat Myers of Uniontown, OH; his uncle, Thomas Myers of Fairmont; and a host of cousins from Ohio, North Carolina, and West Virginia. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating, per his wishes he will be cremated. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.