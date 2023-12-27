Robert Dale Tetrick

Robert Dale Tetrick
Robert Dale Tetrick(Robert Dale Tetrick)
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert Dale Tetrick, 71 of Hartville, OH and formerly of Fairmont passed away on December 22, 2023, at Altercare of Hartville Center. He was born June 30, 1952, to his parents, James R. and Eleanor Loraine Myers Tetrick. Robert was a graduate of East Fairmont Highschool. He was employed by National Machine in Akron, OH before he became disabled several years ago. He is survived by his aunt, Pat Myers of Uniontown, OH; his uncle, Thomas Myers of Fairmont; and a host of cousins from Ohio, North Carolina, and West Virginia.   Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating, per his wishes he will be cremated. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Jacob Reed (WDTV)
Wanted man charged after attempting to escape police while under the influence
Futurecast showing conditions at 4 PM, December 26, 2023.
Rain and snow chances for the last week of 2023
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman" airs Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access
Frosty the Snowman's West Virginia origins

Latest News

Sandra “Sandy” Jean Helmick Mason
Sandra “Sandy” Jean Helmick Mason
Odgar Carl Yeater
Odgar Carl Yeater
Mary Catherine Fallon
Mary Catherine Fallon
Olive Madeline Cervo
Olive Madeline Cervo