Russie Missouri Taylor Shifflett, 81, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at WV Caring Hospice Inpatient Center. Russie was born Wednesday, August 12, 1942, in Mill Creek, a daughter of the late John B. and Carrie E. Taylor. She was married to Nathan Shifflett who preceded her in death in 1980. Left to cherish Russie’s memory are three brothers, Richard Taylor, Spencer Taylor and Cam Taylor, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Russie in death besides her parents were three sisters, Pauline Pritt, Stella Pritt, and Jetta Pritt, and one brother, Jimmy Taylor. Russie enjoyed listening to gospel hymns and bluegrass. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved her nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her friends and family. A visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 11am until 12noon, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in the Mouse Cemetery at Cravensdale. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Russie Missouri Taylor Shifflett. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

