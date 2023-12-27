Seasonable Conditions and Snow Chances to End the Year

Temperatures cool down, precipitation to continue into the weekend
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite seeing mild temperatures on Christmas Day, we have snow chances going into the weekend. Temperatures have been on the way down throughout the week and that will continue into the weekend. Expect to see much more seasonable temperatures and cloudy skies to ring in the new year. Michael Moranelli has all the details in your First Alert Forecast.

