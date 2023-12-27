Teenager dies in house fire

Walker, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager has died in a house fire, while five other people were able to escape.

According to a news release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started around 11 pm. Tuesday at a house on the 5900 block of Walker Road in Wood County.

Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Bailey said a 13-year-old girl died in the fire in the community of Walker.

Three children and two adults were able to escape the fire.

One of the children and one of the adults were treated and released on scene for minor injuries.

The teenager’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for positive identification.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

