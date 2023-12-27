Three people stabbed inside McDonald’s, fourth victim stabbed nearby

Police say three people were stabbed inside a McDonald's in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.
Police say three people were stabbed inside a McDonald's in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.(WSAZ's Alex Jackson)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police have released more information regarding a stabbing that happened inside a fast food restaurant Wednesday morning.

Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett says three people were stabbed inside the McDonald’s in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in the Kanawha City area of Charleston around 7:30 a.m.

Lt. Hazelett says one of the victims was a McDonald’s employee.

A fourth person was stabbed nearby in the 6600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to Hazelett.

All four stabbing victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Lt. Hazelett said a person was taken into custody near MacCorkle Avenue SE at Chesterfield Avenue. That person had self-inflicted stab wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Charleston Police say they will release more information regarding charges at a later time.

A WSAZ news crew is on scene gathering information.

