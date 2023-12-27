Three people stabbed inside McDonald’s, fourth victim stabbed nearby

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police have released more information regarding a stabbing that happened inside a fast food restaurant Wednesday morning.

Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett says three people were stabbed inside the McDonald’s in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in the Kanawha City area of Charleston around 7:30 a.m.

Lt. Hazelett says one of the victims was a McDonald’s employee.

A fourth person was stabbed nearby in the 6600 block of Roosevelt Avenue, according to Hazelett.

All four stabbing victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Lt. Hazelett said a person was taken into custody near MacCorkle Avenue SE at Chesterfield Avenue. That person had self-inflicted stab wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Charleston Police say they will release more information regarding charges at a later time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in an early morning stabbing.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of MacCorkle Avenue SE in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, there is at least one victim with one person in custody.

The condition of the person who was stabbed hasn’t been released.

A WSAZ news crew is on scene gathering information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.