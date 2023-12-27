Triple S Harley Davidson set for end of the year Blood Drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In Morgantown tomorrow Triple S Harley Davidson is partnering with the Red Cross foundation in order to conduct it’s annual end of the year blood donation drive. The event encourages those who are willing and able to donate plasma in order to have a greater chance at saving lives. The whole community is encouraged to show up and show out; as the year comes to close. In the spirit of the holiday season; officials like Jenifer Sutherland believe this event provides the perfect opportunity to bring in 2024 on a good note, by helping others.

“It’s the season of giving and we just thought this was great way to help out the community. The blood drive is tomorrow, which is Thursday December 28th from 10-3, here at the dealership, and you can get the information on our website at tripleshd.com or you can always go to the American Cross website. The American Red Cross has shirts that they’ll be giving out, they have a yeti on them, so it’s kind of something fun.”

This isn’t the first or the last year the blood drive will be taking place, but it does feel like an opportunity one shouldn’t pass up.

“We’ve been doing this for years, so we try to do one or two a year and usually around Christmas time it seems to happen and it’s just something, like I said that we feel is important and are just doing. I’m pretty sure that blood is one of those things that’s needed all the time, so whether it’s this month or next month we just encourage everyone to get out and to give it when they can”

This is only one of the dealership’s last event’s for 2023, but they plan on closing the year with a bang. With expectations already set high for the new year.

“We have our last bike night or cage night, which I’m sure mother nature of this Friday at Sunnyvale in Fairmont. So, that’s just a last blowout of the year and then we have our chili cook off coming up in January, which benefit’s pantry plus more, and we’re getting excited about that.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.