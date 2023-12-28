$5 million offer made to purchase Alderson Broaddus campus via bankruptcy court

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - DACK Investments, a real estate and leasing company headquartered in Buckhannon, has made a $4.9 million offer to purchase the campus of Alderson Broaddus University.

The potential sale would include the campus and “furnishings, fixtures, equipment, and supplies”, according to a motion filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia on Wednesday.

The motion was filed by Thomas J. Fluharty, Chapter 7 Trustee for estate of Alderson Broaddus.

The largest creditor for the university is the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who gave over $30 million in December, 2018.

The filing notes that Fluharty and the USDA have fielded inquiries about purchasing the campus - however, the only offer has come from DACK Investments.

Another company can still purchase the campus instead of DACK Investments - but to do so, they would need to make an “upset bid” of at least $5 million dollars prior to the upcoming sale hearing. That hearing will take place on January 31st, 2024.

Any potential auction caused by an upset bid would take place on January 31st, and would only take place between the bidder and DACK Investments.

