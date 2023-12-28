Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Percy Woody
Suspect named in violent crime spree that started in McDonald’s
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman" airs Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access
Frosty the Snowman's West Virginia origins
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Following grisly, high-profile killings, the University of Idaho is demolishing the off-campus...
Idaho murder house demolished against family wishes
Suburban lanes prepares for 35th Annual Cosmic Rockin' New Year's Eve event
Suburban lanes prepares for 35th Annual Cosmic Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event
Palestinians walk through the aftermath of the Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp...
Israeli strikes across Gaza kill dozens of Palestinians, even in largely emptied north
Migrants wait to be processed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after they crossed the Rio...
Texas has arrested thousands on trespassing charges at the border. Illegal crossings are still high
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished