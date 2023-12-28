Beauty pageant organizer arrested

Beauty Pageant Organizer Arrested
Beauty Pageant Organizer Arrested(WV Regional Jail)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A beauty pageant organizer is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.

According to a criminal complaint released from the Braxton County Magistrate Court’s office, Gary Augustus Beamer, 43, of Sutton, was arrested by West Virginia State Police on Wednesday.

Beamer is accused of keeping the money raised by pageant contestants that was supposed to benefit the Children of St. Jude’s Medical Research Hospital.

He also had been the administrator of a Christmas pageant since 2015.

Contestants raised well over $1,000 for an event, which Beamer is accused of keeping for his own personal gain.

Beamer is charged with two counts of fraudulent schemes.

The longtime pageant organizer is in the Central Regional Jail on a cash only bond of $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Percy Woody
Suspect named in violent crime spree that started in McDonald’s
A man has been charged after making multiple threats of harm while locked in a room at the Inn...
Man arrested after threatening officers, murder-suicide on Christmas
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman" airs Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access
Frosty the Snowman's West Virginia origins
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Arrested after admitted to snorting meth before picking up his two children.
Man charged with child neglect after admitting to snorting meth before picking up his kids
Duke's Mayo Bowl Highlights
11pm preview duke's mayo
Local small business avoids holiday return rush