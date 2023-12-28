Cool temperatures, precipitation to end 2023

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be cooler than the past few days, but at least we’ll see sunshine. As for what the last weekend of 2023 will be like, find out the details in the video above!

The line of moisture that brought rain our way yesterday has pushed east as of this morning, so while skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, this afternoon will still be clear and dry, with light winds and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s (much cooler than the past few days). Overnight, our region will be cloudy and dry, with light winds and lows in the 30s. Then after midday tomorrow, moisture from out west (associated with another low that will move east of West Virginia on Friday) will start pushing into our region. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s to low-40s in the lowlands and the 30s in the mountains, so expect isolated rain showers for the lowlands and scattered snow showers in the mountains. As temperatures get close to freezing tomorrow evening, snow accumulations may start to take place on some mountain roads, increasing the chance of slick spots. So be careful if driving. The rain showers dissipate tomorrow night, but more snow flurries and showers will occur in the mountains overnight into Saturday afternoon, leading to more snow accumulation. It’s not until Saturday evening that any leftover snow flurries dissipate. By that time, models suggest that snowfall totals will be less than 1″ in the lowlands and a few inches of snow in the higher elevations, although that is subject to change. Besides the snow showers, expect cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the 40s for tomorrow and Saturday.

Sunday will offer us a break from any precipitation, with only cloudy skies and highs in the low-40s. Then on Monday, a low-pressure system from Canada will bring snow showers to West Virginia, leading to more snow accumulation in the mountains. The lowlands, meanwhile, will mostly see cloudy skies and a slight chance of flurries. Snow totals are uncertain this far out, but slick spots are still possible, so keep that in mind if traveling on New Year’s Day. The system should move out by Monday night, leaving the rest of next week to be partly clear and sunny, with highs in the 40s. In short, this New Year’s weekend will bring precipitation chances, and after New Year’s Day, next week will be cool and sunny.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 51.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with snow showers pushing through the mountain counties between the late afternoon and evening hours. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing through our region at times. High: 41.

