Harrison County YMCA creates new programs for kids

Clarksburg, W.Va (WDTV) -As the year closes and a new one begins, the Harrison County YMCA seeks to improve. They have a calendar of fun plans for kids. That will run from the end of this month all through January and part of 2024, says childcare coordinator Ricky Holmes.

“We have pool parties coming up; there is beginner tumbling swim lessons for kids who aren’t school age yet. We also have video game night; we’re just trying to create some different programs and some new opportunities for the kids here in the area,” said Ricky Holmes, Child Care Coordinator, YMCA of North Central West Virginia.

The children whom the YMCA is catering to are preschoolers and school-age kids, as both groups are in critical stages of development; the initiatives have their well-being in mind.

“Give them a chance to orient themselves with kids before they get in a school setting, and as far as the school-age kids, it gives them the chance to have different outlets explore new interests,” said Ben Walker, CEO, YMCA of North Central West Virginia.

Even though the YMCA is looking to mold the area youth, they want everyone to know they are one-size-fits-all.

“I just want everybody to know we have a good group of people who work up here; there’s stuff from all ages, from pre-school all the way up to silver sneakers to older grandparents. We have a little bit of something for everybody at the YMCA,” said Holmes.

