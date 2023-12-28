Man charged with child neglect after admitting to snorting meth before picking up his kids

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police have arrested a Fairmont man after they say he admitted to being under the influence while caring for two children.

Court documents say officers were dispatched to a well-being check on December 26 after reports of Jeffery Hibbs, 35, was acting aggressive, sweating profusely, and moving erratically. Police say his behavior was consistent with being under the influence of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, Hibbs failed a sobriety test, and admitted to snorting meth before picking up his kids.

Hibbs has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

