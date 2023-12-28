Mental health support for veterans during the holidays

Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.
Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life,...
Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is marketed as the “most wonderful time of the year,” but it can also be one of the most stressful times of the year.

Specifically for veterans, the holidays can enhance difficulties adjusting to civilian life, exacerbate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms or induce guilt.

Veteran Scott Kirby said civilians should be mindful of the veteran experience.

“Loud noises, it could have been a car accident that trigger something. Just be minful. We might be in a hurry during the holidays and in a rush to get there and we might blow our horn at somebody and that may trigger post traumatic stress. I would say treat those like you would want to be treated and that could keep some of that stuff down.”

He said the holidays are a difficult time for the families of military members serving overseas.

“This time of year, keep those that are deployed in your hearts and prayers. There are families right now that are wondering what’s happening to their loved ones or what their loved ones are doing overseas that are keeping us safe to continue to do what we are doing now. I just pray for those that are deployed.”

Kirby said veterans fighting with stress should remember that help is out there.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Futurecast showing conditions at 6 AM, December 30, 2023.
Tracking snow showers for tomorrow and New Year’s
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
Local distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
A beauty pageant organizer is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.
Beauty pageant organizer arrested
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Weekend Snow Chances
Seasonable Conditions and Snow Chances to End the Year

Latest News

Healthcare equipment
AI technology is impacting healthcare more than ever
AI Technology Helping Healthcare Workers
A pageant director in Braxton County is accused of keeping the money raised by contestants.
‘A horrible feeling, disbelief’; mom of pageant contestant reacts to director’s arrest
Alderson Broaddus University
$5 million offer made to purchase Alderson Broaddus campus via bankruptcy court
As the year closes and a new one begins, the Harrison County YMCA seeks to improve. They have...
Harrison County YMCA creates new programs for kids