Suburban lanes prepares for 35th Annual Cosmic Rockin’ New Year’s Eve event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - “I started it about 35 years ago myself, because there’s really not too much to do here in Morgantown on new years eve. It’s a nice safe environment, and you can bowl and have fun and be with your friends and family. And everyone can participate, no one sits the bench in the game of bowling.”

John Mcgraw is the General Manager at Suburban Lanes in Morgantown. Suburban Lanes has been a staple of the Morgantown community for nearly 6 decades. It has consistently offered locals and visitors a place to enjoy the game of bowl in in a safe, fun environment. This weekend they look to continue that great trend; when they host their annual Cosmic Rockin’ New Years celebration. The annual event has taken place at the bowling alley for 35 years and doesn’t look to be coming to an end anytime soon. With things to do for the whole family this could be the perfect plan to bring in the new years; with only a little time to spare.

" This place has been in here for about 60 years and we just offer a nice, friendly, family environment. From adults all the way down to the little children, it doesn’t matter your age, whatever your abilities are we’ll be able to accommodate you. Like I said, it’s fun. It’s fun to knock down some pins and throw a ball, and no ones going to sit the bench when you come out to our place, we guarantee it.”

With reservations already looking scarce, taking the initiative to plan ahead for this event might be the way to go.

“You can go to our website, surburbanlanes.com. You can reserve a lane right there, we do have just a few more lanes left, if you want one you better get on there quick, or you can call us on the phone at 304- 599-3522, we’ll be glad to make that reservation for you if you don’t want to do it online.”

Bringing in the new year in a positive, fun, safe way is the most important part of this weekend; and this event provides the perfect opportunity to do just that.

“There’s an old saying, whatever you’re doing on new years eve you’re going to be doing the rest of the year. So, come out and enjoy yourself with your friends and family. Have some good food, have some good time, and hopefully you’ll have a happy, healthy, new year for next year.”

