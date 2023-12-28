BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - William Ross Duncan, 78, of Weston, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer and surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.He was born in Vandalia on June 15, 1945, a son of the late Samuel Franklin Duncan and Lois Ruth Harris Duncan. In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by three brothers: Buck, Paul, and Hayes Duncan; and six sisters: Rose Aichele, Catherine Hall, Laura Cutright, Irene Burkhammer, Wilma Curtis, and Betty Burkhammer.William is survived by his wife, Betty Sue Lake Duncan; two daughters: Melissa Blake and husband, George, of Jane Lew, and Karen Mudry and husband, Ryan, of Fairmont; three granddaughters: Ashley Woodford and husband, Drew, Megan Montgomery and husband, Dakota, and Hannah Rinker and companion, Grace; five great-grandchildren: Elijah Woodford, Josiah Woodford, Azlynn Montgomery, Coleson Montgomery, and Branson Montgomery who is on the way; three siblings: Mildred Rittenhouse, Pauline Riffle, and Sylvia Ables and husband, Carl; and several nieces and nephews.William had a love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved gardening, had the ability to grow just about anything, and would always share vegetables with his neighbors and family.William’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of William Ross Duncan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

