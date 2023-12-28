WVU Mountaineers Win Duke’s Mayo Bowl, 30-17 Over UNC Tar Heels

Garrett Greene win’s bowl MVP and Neal Brown takes a Mayo bath
dukes mayo bowl
dukes mayo bowl
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Charlotte, NC - West Virginia entered the Duke’s Mayo Bowl as 6-point favorites, and they end up beating North Carolina by 13. Garrett Greene lead the way with 228 yards passing and 1 touchdown. Traylon Ray (WR) also played a big part with 91 yards and 3 catches. The Mountaineers also played stout defensively with 2 interceptions and 7 sacks. 9 wins is a career high for Neal Brown at West Virginia.

