AI technology is impacting healthcare more than ever

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In health news, AI technology is being used everywhere to broaden research, but many people are not aware of just how effective it is in the health care industry.

Odds are if you had a usual checkup your nurses and doctors have used it. Carta Healthcare is changing the game when it comes to using this technology to give patients and clinical studies the most accurate information.

“The way this looks is there is a nurse with one screen open on one monitor and another screen on another,” said Carta co-founder Matt Hollingsworth.

“They are filling out the form by filling out the form and looking through all those checked boxes that were checked before. What we do is build tech that can speed it up and make it more accurate. We didn’t invent these algorithms but we did put them together in a novel way that actually guarantees quality and makes the turnaround time faster.”

Hollingsworth and Carta are dedicated to using AI technology when practicing medicine. You may not realize it when you are at the doctor, but the innovative software is used all too often.

“And I can give you an example of an AI that’s used everyday all over the country which is a pulse oximeter. The thing that they stick on your finger which tells you the pulse and the oxygen saturation and it uses two key AI algorithms.”

With West Virginians, health problems are on the rise and WVU Medicine is creating their own innovations with AI technology to help patients better interact with their doctor.

WVU Medicine Vice President & Assistant Chief Information officer Ilo Romero says the they are trying to make is less complicated when a patient interacts with his or hers’ doctor.

“Have you been to a doctor and your with the doctor and the doctor is like looking at the computer and typing and your talking to your doctor at your appointment and you don’t even know if the doctor is paying attention to you? What we’re doing is essentially helping the doctor to stop worrying about looking at the computer and typing and actually can talk to you and talk about your condition.”

Carta Healthcare conducted a survey recently asking patients what percentage they thought AI was used in the course of their care. Hollingsworth says you can count on it anytime you step into a hospital.

“There’s an objective answer to that which is 100 percent of patients have had AI used in the course of their care,” said Hollingsworth.

“Especially anyone that has gone into the doctor in the last two decades to get anything like a physical.”

