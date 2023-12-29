Carol Jo Richards Arehart

By Master Control
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Carol Jo Richards Arehart, 80, of Mt. Clare passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on February 11, 1943, a daughter of the late Harry and Eunice Heaton Richards. She was married to Terry G. Arehart on February 7, 1976, who preceded her in death on December 11, 2021. Surviving are three sons, William “Gene” Snyder and his wife Diana of Shinnston, Donald “Donnie” Snyder and his wife Missy of Mt. Clare and Terry L. Arehart and his wife Jessica of Bridgeport; one daughter, Melissa Rhoades and her significant other Shawn Chapman of MO; three grandchildren, Andi Snyder, Logan Rhoades, and Anthony Snyder; six step grandchildren, Emily Mahmoud, Chad Hinnenkamp, Peyton Tomblin, Kaleb Tomblin Nicholas Tomblin, and Steven Hibbs.  She also leaves behind four brothers, Bill Richards of Jane Lew, Bob Richards of Johnstown, Donnie Richards and his wife Pat of Concord, North Carolina, and Tom “Tootie” Richards of Clarksburg; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Betty Kelly, Nancy Gall, and Margaret Bassell. Mrs. Arehart was a 1961 graduate of Lost Creek High School and retired from the Gas Analytical Department of Hope Gas Company.  She was Methodist by faith. She was a former member of the Mt. Clare Rebekah Lodge, Mt. Clare Lions Club and the Mt. Clare Auxiliary Volunteer Fire Department.  She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and will be sadly missed. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. with Reverend Michael Burge presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

