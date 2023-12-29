Cassie Sheetz investigation at a standstill two years after police found remains believed to be her

PENDLETON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Two years ago West Virginia State Police were led to human remains in the Monongahela National Forest that were believed to be those of missing hiker Cassie Sheetz. But since then their identity has not been confirmed and the investigation into Cassie’s disappearance is at a standstill.

Cassie went missing back in March of 2021 while hiking with two men in the Spruce Knob area of Pendleton County. The men were later found alive but Cassie was not.

It has now been two years since police believe they discovered her remains but there are still no answers as the state medical examiner’s office has yet to make DNA confirmation of the remains.

Cassie’s sister said that a woman with West Virginia State Police has been trying to move the ME’s office along on the case but to no avail.

“She is almost 100 percent positive that there is a backup, that they have so many cases they need to identify. But she has been trying within the last year to push hers up to the top,” said Tabitha Price, Cassie’s sister.

Earlier this year the ME’s office told WHSV there were several reasons for the backlog in cases.

In the initial report, police stated they believed the remains were Cassie’s because of clothing items found with them. However, Price said that she does not believe the remains are her sister.

“Everybody is jumping to conclusions to say that it is her without a positive identification. When that positive ID comes back then yes I will move forward and fully grieve from there but until then it’s hard for me to fully grieve and be ok with it because right now I’m just more numb,” she said.

Price said the nearly three years since her sister disappeared have been very hard on her family, especially around the holidays.

“It’s been hard to stay strong but I’ve been trying for her daughters, my family, my dad, my mom. It’s the best that I can really do,” she said. “My brother and I are both trying to stay strong as much as we can because she was our older sister. She was supposed to be the one that were supposed to look up to, she was supposed to be our role model, and all of that was taken from us.”

Cassie has missed major milestones in her family’s lives like Price getting married and having a child, and Cassie’s own daughters starting school. Cassie’s daughters are now five and seven years old.

“Every phone call that I have with them we do talk about her, we talk about the memories. They still cry here and there, they miss their mom very dearly. It’s going to be hard for them to grow up without their mom but they know that she is watching over them,” said Price.

Price said that her sister had a very beautiful soul and was a strong and loving person.

“She was always the one that you could call on to be there for you whether it be night or day. She was the light that you would see in the middle of the dark, she was a person that you would hope and pray to have by your side. If you didn’t have anyone she was there,” she said.

Nearly three years after her disappearance Cassie’s family is still hoping for some sort of closure. Price said it has been very difficult to have the case remain in limbo.

“I have yet to put any pictures (of Cassie) back up since my daughter was born. It’s just a moment and a feeling that I don’t want to have to explain to her or try to explain to her without fully knowing,” said Price.

On Friday, WHSV spoke with West Virginia State Trooper Raymond who is handling the Cassie Sheetz investigation.

Raymond said that he has continuously been checking in with the Medical Examiner’s Office over the last year in hopes of getting the DNA results of the remains. He said it is unusual for DNA testing to take this long, and that the primary reason he has been given for the delay is significant understaffing.

WHSV did reach out to the ME’s office on Friday but did not hear back.

