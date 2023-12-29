Crews respond to car accident with entrapment in Grafton, Healthnet en route

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 911 officials have confirmed crews are responding to a vehicle accident with confirmed entrapment on Thonrton Pike near Big Daddy’s Bar.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the accident or how many people may have been involved, but 5 News has confirmed Healthnet is on stand-by.

WV511 shows the area around the accident to be congested, however it’s not clear whether the road is shut down.

Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS are currently on the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

