Darrel Eugene Dougal, Sr., 99, of Fairmont passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Fairmont Medical Center at WVU Medicine. He was born in Reedsville on July 29, 1924, a son of the late John Eskin and Elsie Powell Dougal. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He retired after many years of service as a coal miner with Consolidated Coal Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Pirates and the WVU Mountaineers. He is survived by one son Darrel E. Dougal Jr.; four daughters Cheryl Haymond and her husband David, Dolores Brenneman, Debbie Gregory and her husband Kenny, and Brenda Lindsey and her husband Delbert; thirteen grandchildren Christopher Haymond, Jason Haymond, Tonya Moore, Stephen Brenneman, Michael Brenneman, Amanda McBee, John W. Dougal, Jr., Curtis Gregory, Stacy Diamond, James R. Gore, Jr., Jennifer Hardesty, Nick Dougal, and Ashley McClung; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years Florence Annabelle Porter Dougal; one son John Dougal, Sr.; one brother Thomas Alfred Dougal; one sister Patty Radcliff; a son-in-law Chuck Brenneman; a daughter-in-law Terri Dougal; and one great grandchild Avery Lee McBee. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday, January 02, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 03, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Edward Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery where full military rites will be performed by the Marion County Veteran’s Council assisted by the United State Marines. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

