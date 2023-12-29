Fireworks a booming business this time of year

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -For the only standalone fireworks store in the area, business is booming this time of year, especially with out-of-state customers who cannot purchase more powerful fireworks in their own state.

Emily Bush, owner of WV Fireworks Outlet Princeton located on Frontage Road, said the July 4 holiday attracts the most customers, but New Year’s Eve is a big attraction as well.

“We do have a lot of people waiting for us to open back up after the summer,” she said. “I do have a lot of regulars that come, but also a lot of people from out of state.”

West Virginia passed new regulations regarding fireworks a few years ago, allowing the sale of more powerful aerial fireworks displays not available in Virginia and other states in the region.

Bush said some people will stock up when they open right after Memorial Day so they can have them for the July 4 celebration as well as New Year’s or just to have them on hand year-round “for any occasion – weekend, parties, barbecues, birthday parties, weddings…”

Shooting off fireworks is a tradition for many customers, she said. “People just love it.”

Bush said some fireworks, like mortars (firing multiple shots into the air with colorful displays), are especially popular for New Year’s Eve.

Customers are also getting some good news this year.

“Prices have been reduced compared to two years ago,” she said, when prices were “really bad” because of post-pandemic shipping issues. But the shipping costs have come down, allowing prices to be reduced. “People are happy about that.”

Bush also has some safety tips.

“Always follow directions and have water nearby,” she said, “and never relight fireworks.”

Bush, who also has a store in Beckley, said this is her store’s seventh year in Princeton and it opens Memorial Day weekend until the end of July and then from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31.

