Level’s Arcade and Bar prepares for NYE Free Play event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - " When we did it last year, we had a lot of fun doing it, everybody had a great time. We just want to show up for the community, have them come out, have a great time, celebrate new years. Bring the kids in the day time, adults at night. This is really our second annual (event) of doing it like this. We’ve been wanting to do it, patiently waiting since last year, so we’re excited that it’s come around again.”

Max Cummons and Robert Khoury are Owners of Levels Arcade and Bar in Morgantown, and they look forward to their event on Sunday. As the clock counts down on New Years Eve spending your time in a place like Levels, doesn’t seem to shabby. The arcade and bar is hosting it’s second annual Free Play All Day event. The event encourages the community to get up and get somewhat active, as guests can enjoy some of their favorite arcade games for free; all day. Doors open at 11 am on Sunday to kick off a day filled with raffles, prize giveaways, food, and much more. An event the whole family can enjoy; in a safe, fun environment.

“We’re a family entertainment center, so we’re not like your traditional bar, night club. We offer a little bit more than those places, something different. And we’ve had a pretty good track record in the past of not having issues or incidents like that, we do pretty well in that regard.”

There’s of course many reasons the community should come out and support this event, but you did say free games all day right?

“All the games are going to be on free play, so anything that doesn’t give out a prize; you pay your ten or fifteen at the door, depending on what time you get here. All the games will be on free play the whole day, typically we limit those events to two to four hours, so this is a really big deal. Really an easy way to come in and have a great time for a fair price.”

To Cummons and Khoury this event could be the match that sparks a big year for levels arcade; and set’s the tone for the new year.

“We’ve got handful of events that we’re trying to get going. We’ve got some big games that we’re trying to get in here in the next month or two. So, really just trying to continually improve our place. Like he said we have some really nice events coming up in the spring and the summer months. And you know, we’re just ready to keep growing. We’re really excited to be back and doing it again, so we’re happy.”

