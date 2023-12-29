Michele Ann Newman Barnett, 62, of Gainesville, Florida formerly of Fairmont, passed away on December 09, 2023. She was born in Morgantown on April 01, 1961, a daughter of Ralph and Mary Newman of Fairmont. She graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1978. She had worked in Fairmont at Gates Insurance Agency and Valley Health Care Systems. She worked in Florida at Meridian Health Care. She attended the Joppa Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband William Barnett; four sons Jared Wadsworth, Michael Wadsworth and his wife Sheri, David Bohon and John Bohon and his wife Tonya; one daughter Julie Maust and her husband Brent; three brothers Jeffrey Newman, Ray Newman and his wife Joy, and Gary Newman; fourteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Michele on Saturday, January 06, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Church with Pastor Cheryl White officiating. A meal with be served at the community hall following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared www.carpenterandford.com

