Murder suspect extradited back to W.Va.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man facing a murder charge in connection with a man’s shooting death in South Charleston earlier this month was extradited back to West Virginia and arraigned on Friday.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, Tavian Jones, 24, was extradited Friday from Tennessee. He is in custody in the South Central Regional Jail.

The deadly incident happened Dec. 7, claiming the life of Anthony Souvanlasy. According to the criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, officers found an unresponsive man, later identified as Souvanlasy, under the Montrose Drive overpass.

They later found a shell casing and determined the victim had been shot in the right temple area of his head.

The complaint also states police discovered video surveillance from a hotel where Souvanlasy, who was on a bicycle, and two other men were seen. The men are later seen disappearing into a CSX train yard in the area, emerging from there, and then running back into the train yard. Police say that area is close to where Souvanlasy was shot and his body was found.

Jones, who faces a first-degree murder charge, was arraigned Friday night. His preliminary hearing is set at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

Tavian Jones, 24, is arraigned Friday night in Kanawha County Magistrate Court on a first-degree murder charge. (WSAZ/Kimberly Donahue)

