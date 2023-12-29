Parkersburg PD gives suggestions on staying safe while celebrating the new year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend many people will be bringing in the new year, surrounded by family and friends.

Many of those people will celebrate the milestone with a party that involves alcohol.

If you know you are going to be celebrating that way make sure you plan your ride home in advance to avoid drinking and driving.

“There are local cab companies, in this area we have Uber and Lyft. I was looking today and those three companies allow you to schedule rides in advance so that would be one way to go. If you have a friend or a relative that works also,” said Sgt. Shane Semones.

When you are planning ahead to avoid drinking and driving this holiday weekend you are also saving those around you by being safe.

“For the average sized man you’re talking 2 drinks within an hour and you will either be at or over the legal limit. Especially on NYE people tend to drink a little more so you need to be aware of that and you want to be aware of people around you too and their safety. The people you’re out with and the people you may be meting with that night,” said Sgt. Semones.

Parkersburg and other surrounding police departments will have increased presence this weekend.

