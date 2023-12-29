Snow to accumulate in the mountains through Saturday night

And this won’t be the only snowfall over the next 7 days.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a relatively weak disturbance pushes into West Virginia, bringing snow showers throughout the day Saturday. This will mostly stay confined to the higher elevations, as is typical with these winter systems, but lowlands will likely see some scattered snow showers as well, just not accumulating. Mountainous areas could see 2 to 4 inches of accumulation by the end of Saturday night. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in our mountains on Saturday from 1am to 7pm. However, this isn’t the only snow in our forecast. In fact, the break between systems is less than a day; another weak disturbance brushes the area New Year’s Eve night into New Year’s Day. For the lowlands, this will begin as light rain in the evening... nothing to completely ruin a night out though. By midnight, snow showers will be dappled across NCWV, and these will linger into Monday, mostly in the mountains, accumulating another inch or two before clearing Monday afternoon. The next break from precip lasts Monday night into Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures attempt to resurrect. Then, snow showers hit Wednesday night and continue into Thursday, again mostly in the mountains, but not totally excluding the lowlands. We’re keeping an eye on potential accumulations from this one, but as of right now it looks to be minor.

