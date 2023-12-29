Tracking snow showers for tomorrow and New Year’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end the workweek will cool, seasonable temperatures and a few snow flurries and showers tonight. As for how long precipitation chances will last, and the potential impacts for your holiday commute, find out here!

A low-pressure system from out west will start pushing into the Mid-Atlantic region today, bringing cool air and moisture down into West Virginia. During the afternoon hours, our region starts cloudy and precipitation-free. Winds will be light, with highs in the low-40s. After 7 PM, the back end of the system will push into our region, resulting in light rain/snow showers in the lowlands and light snow showers in the mountains. Any leftover rain turns to snow overnight, as temperatures drop close to freezing. By tomorrow morning, snow accumulation starts taking place in the mountains, as temperatures will dip below freezing. The snow will start light and steady in the morning. By early afternoon, the steady snow will turn into scattered snow showers, with most of the snow in the mountains, but a few flurries cannot be ruled out in the lowlands. Leftover snow showers will dissipate tomorrow night, leaving snow totals of around 2″ or more in the mountains and trace amounts in the lowlands. So not much snow is expected, and since it will be light snowfall, it should be easy to handle. Still, slick spots are possible, so keep that in mind.

Sunday afternoon will be cool and cloudy, but no snow is expected. Then on Sunday night into Monday morning, another low-pressure system will drag moisture and cool air from Canada down into West Virginia, resulting in more light snow showers, and more snow accumulation, in the mountains. We’ll likely see another 1″ to 2″ of snow accumulation in the mountains, although models do disagree on exact snow totals. Still, that may mean a couple of slick spots on some roads. So keep that in mind if heading out for New Year’s Day. Leftover showers will die out on Monday night. Thereafter, most of next week will cool and clear, although a couple of models suggest rain and snow chances towards the end of the week, so that is something we’ll watch for. In short, the last weekend of 2023 will bring snow chances, and next week will be cool and clear.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing into our region between late evening and overnight. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 33.

Saturday: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing through our region, although most snow accumulations will be in the mountains. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 40.

Sunday: Cloudy skies. Southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 44.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.