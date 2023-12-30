How Dry January could be the first step towards recovery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - With the New Year right around the corner, many people have their list of resolutions ready, and some people maybe thinking about giving up alcohol.

Dry January started in 2012 as a way for people to start the New Year by abstaining from alcohol.

It helps encourage people to step back and look at their drinking habits, and change them if necessary.

Anthony Duba, with Clarksburg Mission, believes giving up alcohol for a month could be the first step in helping somebody struggling with alcoholism.

“If they’re even considering doing Dry January, and that thought’s going through their head, then maybe they have a problem,” says Duba.

If somebody around you has decided to participate in Dry January due to addiction, the best thing you can do is be there to support them.

Resurrection Program manager Angie Knight says one way to help is to keep alcohol out of homes, and don’t go to functions that serve drinks.

“Try to find fun things to do that aren’t involved with alcohol,” says Knight.

Friends and family members can also help motivate and encourage you through the challenge.

For anyone struggling with alcoholism who wants to use Dry January as a step towards quitting, Knight says there are certain things to keep in your diet to stay healthy.

“Make sure that you have plenty of water on hand, drink a lot of Gatorade to fulfill the electrolytes, make sure you have sugar in your diet,” says Knight.

If you participate in Dry January and decide you need more help, call Clarksburg Mission at 304-622-2451.

