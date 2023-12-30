Man facing charges after allegedly shooting at Harrison County officers

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been taken to the hospital and will face charges after the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says he shot at them during an incident early Saturday morning in Salem.

According to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies responded to a welfare check on Lake Floyd Drive around 1:10 A.M.

When they arrived, they said they knocked on the door, identified themselves and were greeted by a woman who told them a man was inside the house with a gun and “threatening to shoot.”

As officers were taking the woman to safety, the man, later identified as Carlos Mario Carpenter, 32, opened the door of the residence and pointed a loaded rifle at them equipped with a green laser.

The release states that Carpenter left the home, pointed the rifle at authorities and shot at them.

Officials report that’s when one of the deputies discharged their firearm and shot Carpenter, hitting him one time.

Deputies gave Carpenter medical care, placed him in custody and transported him to United Hospital Center by EMS, according to police.

According to the release, Carpenter was later transported to Ruby Memorial hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Upon release from the hospital, the release said that Carpenter will be charged with the following felony offenses:

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

Two counts of wanton endangerment

Use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Driving revoked for DUI 3rd offense

The release states that the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and no further information will be released at this time.

